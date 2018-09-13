USA Today Sports

Start bench list: Week 2

Cory Bonini, @Cory_Bonini

Key: Late Week Upgrade / Downgrade

QUARTERBACKS

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Ben Roethlisberger KC
Philip Rivers @BUF
Drew Brees CLE
GREAT STARTS  
Deshaun Watson @TEN
Patrick Mahomes @PIT
Case Keenum OAK
SOLID STARTERS  
Russell Wilson @CHI
Kirk Cousins @GB
Jared Goff ARI
Alex Smith IND
Cam Newton @ATL
Aaron Rodgers MIN
Tom Brady @JAC
Mitchell Trubisky SEA
Matthew Stafford @SF
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
Ryan Fitzpatrick PHI
Nick Foles @TB
Ryan Tannehill @NYJ
Joe Flacco @CIN
Dak Prescott NYG
Eli Manning @DAL
Jimmy Garoppolo DET
Matt Ryan CAR
Andy Dalton BAL
Andrew Luck @WAS
Tyrod Taylor @NO
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Derek Carr @DEN
Blake Bortles NE
Marcus Mariota HOU
Sam Bradford @LAR
Lamar Jackson @CIN
Sam Darnold MIA
Josh Allen LAC

TIGHT ENDS

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Jordan Reed IND
Rob Gronkowski @JAC
GREAT STARTS  
Jared Cook @DEN
SOLID STARTERS  
O.J. Howard PHI
Benjamin Watson CLE
Ricky Seals-Jones @LAR
George Kittle DET
Zach Ertz @TB
Eric Ebron @WAS
Travis Kelce @PIT
David Njoku @NO
Jimmy Graham MIN
Jack Doyle @WAS
Tyler Eifert BAL
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
Ian Thomas @ATL
Nick Boyle @CIN
Trey Burton SEA
Kyle Rudolph @GB
Jesse James KC
Evan Engram @DAL
Jonnu Smith HOU
Austin Seferian-Jenkins NE
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Austin Hooper CAR
Jake Butt OAK
Mike Gesicki @NYJ
Antonio Gates @BUF
Will Dissly @CHI
Cameron Brate PHI
Charles Clay LAC

RUNNING BACKS

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Alvin Kamara CLE
James Conner KC
Todd Gurley II ARI
Christian McCaffrey @ATL
Melvin Gordon @BUF
GREAT STARTS  
Jordan Howard SEA
Chris Thompson IND
Dion Lewis HOU
SOLID STARTERS  
Kareem Hunt @PIT
Saquon Barkley @DAL
Dalvin Cook @GB
Duke Johnson Jr. @NO
Phillip Lindsay OAK
Alfred Morris DET
Royce Freeman OAK
Isaiah Crowell MIA
Bilal Powell MIA
Lamar Miller @TEN
Jay Ajayi @TB
Devonta Freeman CAR
Marshawn Lynch @DEN
James White @JAC
Alex Collins @CIN
David Johnson @LAR
Adrian Peterson IND
Leonard Fournette NE
Joe Mixon BAL
Ezekiel Elliott NYG
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
Derrick Henry HOU
Carlos Hyde @NO
Rex Burkhead @JAC
LeSean McCoy LAC
Theo Riddick @SF
Austin Ekeler @BUF
Javorius Allen @CIN
Chris Carson @CHI
Jalen Richard @DEN
Kenyan Drake @NYJ
Nyheim Hines @WAS
Matt Breida DET
Tarik Cohen SEA
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Tevin Coleman CAR
Frank Gore @NYJ
Latavius Murray @GB
C.J. Anderson @ATL
Nick Chubb @NO
Sony Michel @JAC
Marlon Mack @WAS
LeGarrette Blount @SF
Doug Martin @DEN
Jordan Wilkins @WAS
Darren Sproles @TB
Peyton Barber PHI
T.J. Yeldon NE
Kerryon Johnson @SF
Jamaal Williams MIN
Rashaad Penny @CHI
Ty Montgomery MIN

TEAM DEFENSES

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Los Angeles Rams ARI
Los Angeles Chargers @BUF
GREAT STARTS  
Denver Broncos OAK
SOLID STARTERS  
Chicago Bears SEA
New Orleans Saints CLE
Philadelphia Eagles @TB
Minnesota Vikings @GB
New York Jets MIA
Houston Texans @TEN
Baltimore Ravens @CIN
Seattle Seahawks @CHI
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
Jacksonville Jaguars NE
New York Giants @DAL
Dallas Cowboys NYG
Washington Redskins IND
Carolina Panthers @ATL
Cincinnati Bengals BAL
New England Patriots @JAC
Kansas City Chiefs @PIT
Pittsburgh Steelers KC
Detroit Lions @SF
Tennessee Titans HOU
San Francisco 49ers DET
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Atlanta Falcons CAR
Cleveland Browns @NO
Buffalo Bills LAC
Indianapolis Colts @WAS
Arizona Cardinals @LAR
Oakland Raiders @DEN
Green Bay Packers MIN
Miami Dolphins @NYJ
Tampa Bay Buccaneers PHI

WIDE RECEIVERS

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Michael Thomas CLE
Antonio Brown KC
DeAndre Hopkins @TEN
GREAT STARTS  
Nelson Agholor @TB
Keenan Allen @BUF
Tyreek Hill @PIT
Odell Beckham Jr @DAL
Golden Tate @SF
Emmanuel Sanders OAK
SOLID STARTERS  
Demaryius Thomas OAK
Stefon Diggs @GB
John Brown @CIN
Corey Davis HOU
Mike Evans PHI
Brandin Cooks ARI
Tyler Lockett @CHI
Josh Gordon @NO
Jarvis Landry @NO
Davante Adams MIN
Robby Anderson MIA
Devin Funchess @ATL
Mike Williams @BUF
JuJu Smith-Schuster KC
Allen Robinson II SEA
Adam Thielen @GB
Mohamed Sanu CAR
Sterling Shepard @DAL
Ryan Grant @WAS
A.J. Green BAL
Brandon Marshall @CHI
Michael Crabtree @CIN
Kenny Golladay @SF
Julio Jones CAR
Randall Cobb MIN
Kenny Stills @NYJ
Cooper Kupp ARI
Cole Beasley NYG
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
Danny Amendola @NYJ
Quincy Enunwa MIA
Trent Taylor DET
Ted Ginn Jr. CLE
Chris Hogan @JAC
Geronimo Allison MIN
Josh Doctson IND
Paul Richardson IND
Willie Snead IV @CIN
Tyrell Williams @BUF
Larry Fitzgerald @LAR
Taylor Gabriel SEA
Mike Wallace @TB
Amari Cooper @DEN
Sammy Watkins @PIT
Marvin Jones Jr. @SF
Jordy Nelson @DEN
Kelvin Benjamin LAC
Bruce Ellington @TEN
Pierre Garcon DET
Chris Godwin PHI
Allen Hurns NYG
DeSean Jackson PHI
T.Y. Hilton @WAS
Jamison Crowder IND
Dante Pettis DET
Phillip Dorsett @JAC
Keelan Cole NE
Dede Westbrook NE
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Torrey Smith @ATL
Christian Kirk @LAR
Anthony Miller SEA
Jaron Brown @CHI
Terrance Williams NYG
Deonte Thompson NYG
Cordarrelle Patterson @JAC
Donte Moncrief NE
Rashard Higgins @NO
Calvin Ridley CAR
Will Fuller V @TEN
Marquise Goodwin DET
John Ross BAL
Tyler Boyd BAL
Robert Woods ARI
Michael Gallup NYG
Jakeem Grant @NYJ
Jeremy Kerley LAC
Courtland Sutton OAK
Terrelle Pryor Sr. MIA
Rishard Matthews HOU
Jarius Wright @ATL

