Start bench list: Week 2

Key: Late Week Upgrade / Downgrade

QUARTERBACKS Player Opp BEST BETS Ben Roethlisberger KC Philip Rivers @BUF Drew Brees CLE GREAT STARTS Deshaun Watson @TEN Patrick Mahomes @PIT Case Keenum OAK SOLID STARTERS Russell Wilson @CHI Kirk Cousins @GB Jared Goff ARI Alex Smith IND Cam Newton @ATL Aaron Rodgers MIN Tom Brady @JAC Mitchell Trubisky SEA Matthew Stafford @SF FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Ryan Fitzpatrick PHI Nick Foles @TB Ryan Tannehill @NYJ Joe Flacco @CIN Dak Prescott NYG Eli Manning @DAL Jimmy Garoppolo DET Matt Ryan CAR Andy Dalton BAL Andrew Luck @WAS Tyrod Taylor @NO SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Derek Carr @DEN Blake Bortles NE Marcus Mariota HOU Sam Bradford @LAR Lamar Jackson @CIN Sam Darnold MIA Josh Allen LAC TIGHT ENDS Player Opp BEST BETS Jordan Reed IND Rob Gronkowski @JAC GREAT STARTS Jared Cook @DEN SOLID STARTERS O.J. Howard PHI Benjamin Watson CLE Ricky Seals-Jones @LAR George Kittle DET Zach Ertz @TB Eric Ebron @WAS Travis Kelce @PIT David Njoku @NO Jimmy Graham MIN Jack Doyle @WAS Tyler Eifert BAL FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Ian Thomas @ATL Nick Boyle @CIN Trey Burton SEA Kyle Rudolph @GB Jesse James KC Evan Engram @DAL Jonnu Smith HOU Austin Seferian-Jenkins NE SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Austin Hooper CAR Jake Butt OAK Mike Gesicki @NYJ Antonio Gates @BUF Will Dissly @CHI Cameron Brate PHI Charles Clay LAC RUNNING BACKS Player Opp BEST BETS Alvin Kamara CLE James Conner KC Todd Gurley II ARI Christian McCaffrey @ATL Melvin Gordon @BUF GREAT STARTS Jordan Howard SEA Chris Thompson IND Dion Lewis HOU SOLID STARTERS Kareem Hunt @PIT Saquon Barkley @DAL Dalvin Cook @GB Duke Johnson Jr. @NO Phillip Lindsay OAK Alfred Morris DET Royce Freeman OAK Isaiah Crowell MIA Bilal Powell MIA Lamar Miller @TEN Jay Ajayi @TB Devonta Freeman CAR Marshawn Lynch @DEN James White @JAC Alex Collins @CIN David Johnson @LAR Adrian Peterson IND Leonard Fournette NE Joe Mixon BAL Ezekiel Elliott NYG FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Derrick Henry HOU Carlos Hyde @NO Rex Burkhead @JAC LeSean McCoy LAC Theo Riddick @SF Austin Ekeler @BUF Javorius Allen @CIN Chris Carson @CHI Jalen Richard @DEN Kenyan Drake @NYJ Nyheim Hines @WAS Matt Breida DET Tarik Cohen SEA SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Tevin Coleman CAR Frank Gore @NYJ Latavius Murray @GB C.J. Anderson @ATL Nick Chubb @NO Sony Michel @JAC Marlon Mack @WAS LeGarrette Blount @SF Doug Martin @DEN Jordan Wilkins @WAS Darren Sproles @TB Peyton Barber PHI T.J. Yeldon NE Kerryon Johnson @SF Jamaal Williams MIN Rashaad Penny @CHI Ty Montgomery MIN TEAM DEFENSES Player Opp BEST BETS Los Angeles Rams ARI Los Angeles Chargers @BUF GREAT STARTS Denver Broncos OAK SOLID STARTERS Chicago Bears SEA New Orleans Saints CLE Philadelphia Eagles @TB Minnesota Vikings @GB New York Jets MIA Houston Texans @TEN Baltimore Ravens @CIN Seattle Seahawks @CHI FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Jacksonville Jaguars NE New York Giants @DAL Dallas Cowboys NYG Washington Redskins IND Carolina Panthers @ATL Cincinnati Bengals BAL New England Patriots @JAC Kansas City Chiefs @PIT Pittsburgh Steelers KC Detroit Lions @SF Tennessee Titans HOU San Francisco 49ers DET SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Atlanta Falcons CAR Cleveland Browns @NO Buffalo Bills LAC Indianapolis Colts @WAS Arizona Cardinals @LAR Oakland Raiders @DEN Green Bay Packers MIN Miami Dolphins @NYJ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PHI WIDE RECEIVERS Player Opp BEST BETS Michael Thomas CLE Antonio Brown KC DeAndre Hopkins @TEN GREAT STARTS Nelson Agholor @TB Keenan Allen @BUF Tyreek Hill @PIT Odell Beckham Jr @DAL Golden Tate @SF Emmanuel Sanders OAK SOLID STARTERS Demaryius Thomas OAK Stefon Diggs @GB John Brown @CIN Corey Davis HOU Mike Evans PHI Brandin Cooks ARI Tyler Lockett @CHI Josh Gordon @NO Jarvis Landry @NO Davante Adams MIN Robby Anderson MIA Devin Funchess @ATL Mike Williams @BUF JuJu Smith-Schuster KC Allen Robinson II SEA Adam Thielen @GB Mohamed Sanu CAR Sterling Shepard @DAL Ryan Grant @WAS A.J. Green BAL Brandon Marshall @CHI Michael Crabtree @CIN Kenny Golladay @SF Julio Jones CAR Randall Cobb MIN Kenny Stills @NYJ Cooper Kupp ARI Cole Beasley NYG FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Danny Amendola @NYJ Quincy Enunwa MIA Trent Taylor DET Ted Ginn Jr. CLE Chris Hogan @JAC Geronimo Allison MIN Josh Doctson IND Paul Richardson IND Willie Snead IV @CIN Tyrell Williams @BUF Larry Fitzgerald @LAR Taylor Gabriel SEA Mike Wallace @TB Amari Cooper @DEN Sammy Watkins @PIT Marvin Jones Jr. @SF Jordy Nelson @DEN Kelvin Benjamin LAC Bruce Ellington @TEN Pierre Garcon DET Chris Godwin PHI Allen Hurns NYG DeSean Jackson PHI T.Y. Hilton @WAS Jamison Crowder IND Dante Pettis DET Phillip Dorsett @JAC Keelan Cole NE Dede Westbrook NE SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Torrey Smith @ATL Christian Kirk @LAR Anthony Miller SEA Jaron Brown @CHI Terrance Williams NYG Deonte Thompson NYG Cordarrelle Patterson @JAC Donte Moncrief NE Rashard Higgins @NO Calvin Ridley CAR Will Fuller V @TEN Marquise Goodwin DET John Ross BAL Tyler Boyd BAL Robert Woods ARI Michael Gallup NYG Jakeem Grant @NYJ Jeremy Kerley LAC Courtland Sutton OAK Terrelle Pryor Sr. MIA Rishard Matthews HOU Jarius Wright @ATL