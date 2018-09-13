Start bench list: Week 2
Player analysis and projections can be found in our Start Bench Tool customized to your myHuddle league scoring and rosters.
Key: Late Week Upgrade / Downgrade
QUARTERBACKS
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Ben Roethlisberger
|KC
|Philip Rivers
|@BUF
|Drew Brees
|CLE
|GREAT STARTS
|Deshaun Watson
|@TEN
|Patrick Mahomes
|@PIT
|Case Keenum
|OAK
|SOLID STARTERS
|Russell Wilson
|@CHI
|Kirk Cousins
|@GB
|Jared Goff
|ARI
|Alex Smith
|IND
|Cam Newton
|@ATL
|Aaron Rodgers
|MIN
|Tom Brady
|@JAC
|Mitchell Trubisky
|SEA
|Matthew Stafford
|@SF
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|PHI
|Nick Foles
|@TB
|Ryan Tannehill
|@NYJ
|Joe Flacco
|@CIN
|Dak Prescott
|NYG
|Eli Manning
|@DAL
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|DET
|Matt Ryan
|CAR
|Andy Dalton
|BAL
|Andrew Luck
|@WAS
|Tyrod Taylor
|@NO
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Derek Carr
|@DEN
|Blake Bortles
|NE
|Marcus Mariota
|HOU
|Sam Bradford
|@LAR
|Lamar Jackson
|@CIN
|Sam Darnold
|MIA
|Josh Allen
|LAC
TIGHT ENDS
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Jordan Reed
|IND
|Rob Gronkowski
|@JAC
|GREAT STARTS
|Jared Cook
|@DEN
|SOLID STARTERS
|O.J. Howard
|PHI
|Benjamin Watson
|CLE
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|@LAR
|George Kittle
|DET
|Zach Ertz
|@TB
|Eric Ebron
|@WAS
|Travis Kelce
|@PIT
|David Njoku
|@NO
|Jimmy Graham
|MIN
|Jack Doyle
|@WAS
|Tyler Eifert
|BAL
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|Ian Thomas
|@ATL
|Nick Boyle
|@CIN
|Trey Burton
|SEA
|Kyle Rudolph
|@GB
|Jesse James
|KC
|Evan Engram
|@DAL
|Jonnu Smith
|HOU
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|NE
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Austin Hooper
|CAR
|Jake Butt
|OAK
|Mike Gesicki
|@NYJ
|Antonio Gates
|@BUF
|Will Dissly
|@CHI
|Cameron Brate
|PHI
|Charles Clay
|LAC
RUNNING BACKS
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Alvin Kamara
|CLE
|James Conner
|KC
|Todd Gurley II
|ARI
|Christian McCaffrey
|@ATL
|Melvin Gordon
|@BUF
|GREAT STARTS
|Jordan Howard
|SEA
|Chris Thompson
|IND
|Dion Lewis
|HOU
|SOLID STARTERS
|Kareem Hunt
|@PIT
|Saquon Barkley
|@DAL
|Dalvin Cook
|@GB
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|@NO
|Phillip Lindsay
|OAK
|Alfred Morris
|DET
|Royce Freeman
|OAK
|Isaiah Crowell
|MIA
|Bilal Powell
|MIA
|Lamar Miller
|@TEN
|Jay Ajayi
|@TB
|Devonta Freeman
|CAR
|Marshawn Lynch
|@DEN
|James White
|@JAC
|Alex Collins
|@CIN
|David Johnson
|@LAR
|Adrian Peterson
|IND
|Leonard Fournette
|NE
|Joe Mixon
|BAL
|Ezekiel Elliott
|NYG
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|Derrick Henry
|HOU
|Carlos Hyde
|@NO
|Rex Burkhead
|@JAC
|LeSean McCoy
|LAC
|Theo Riddick
|@SF
|Austin Ekeler
|@BUF
|Javorius Allen
|@CIN
|Chris Carson
|@CHI
|Jalen Richard
|@DEN
|Kenyan Drake
|@NYJ
|Nyheim Hines
|@WAS
|Matt Breida
|DET
|Tarik Cohen
|SEA
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Tevin Coleman
|CAR
|Frank Gore
|@NYJ
|Latavius Murray
|@GB
|C.J. Anderson
|@ATL
|Nick Chubb
|@NO
|Sony Michel
|@JAC
|Marlon Mack
|@WAS
|LeGarrette Blount
|@SF
|Doug Martin
|@DEN
|Jordan Wilkins
|@WAS
|Darren Sproles
|@TB
|Peyton Barber
|PHI
|T.J. Yeldon
|NE
|Kerryon Johnson
|@SF
|Jamaal Williams
|MIN
|Rashaad Penny
|@CHI
|Ty Montgomery
|MIN
TEAM DEFENSES
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Los Angeles Rams
|ARI
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@BUF
|GREAT STARTS
|Denver Broncos
|OAK
|SOLID STARTERS
|Chicago Bears
|SEA
|New Orleans Saints
|CLE
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@TB
|Minnesota Vikings
|@GB
|New York Jets
|MIA
|Houston Texans
|@TEN
|Baltimore Ravens
|@CIN
|Seattle Seahawks
|@CHI
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|NE
|New York Giants
|@DAL
|Dallas Cowboys
|NYG
|Washington Redskins
|IND
|Carolina Panthers
|@ATL
|Cincinnati Bengals
|BAL
|New England Patriots
|@JAC
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@PIT
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|KC
|Detroit Lions
|@SF
|Tennessee Titans
|HOU
|San Francisco 49ers
|DET
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Atlanta Falcons
|CAR
|Cleveland Browns
|@NO
|Buffalo Bills
|LAC
|Indianapolis Colts
|@WAS
|Arizona Cardinals
|@LAR
|Oakland Raiders
|@DEN
|Green Bay Packers
|MIN
|Miami Dolphins
|@NYJ
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|PHI
WIDE RECEIVERS
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Michael Thomas
|CLE
|Antonio Brown
|KC
|DeAndre Hopkins
|@TEN
|GREAT STARTS
|Nelson Agholor
|@TB
|Keenan Allen
|@BUF
|Tyreek Hill
|@PIT
|Odell Beckham Jr
|@DAL
|Golden Tate
|@SF
|Emmanuel Sanders
|OAK
|SOLID STARTERS
|Demaryius Thomas
|OAK
|Stefon Diggs
|@GB
|John Brown
|@CIN
|Corey Davis
|HOU
|Mike Evans
|PHI
|Brandin Cooks
|ARI
|Tyler Lockett
|@CHI
|Josh Gordon
|@NO
|Jarvis Landry
|@NO
|Davante Adams
|MIN
|Robby Anderson
|MIA
|Devin Funchess
|@ATL
|Mike Williams
|@BUF
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|Allen Robinson II
|SEA
|Adam Thielen
|@GB
|Mohamed Sanu
|CAR
|Sterling Shepard
|@DAL
|Ryan Grant
|@WAS
|A.J. Green
|BAL
|Brandon Marshall
|@CHI
|Michael Crabtree
|@CIN
|Kenny Golladay
|@SF
|Julio Jones
|CAR
|Randall Cobb
|MIN
|Kenny Stills
|@NYJ
|Cooper Kupp
|ARI
|Cole Beasley
|NYG
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|Danny Amendola
|@NYJ
|Quincy Enunwa
|MIA
|Trent Taylor
|DET
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|CLE
|Chris Hogan
|@JAC
|Geronimo Allison
|MIN
|Josh Doctson
|IND
|Paul Richardson
|IND
|Willie Snead IV
|@CIN
|Tyrell Williams
|@BUF
|Larry Fitzgerald
|@LAR
|Taylor Gabriel
|SEA
|Mike Wallace
|@TB
|Amari Cooper
|@DEN
|Sammy Watkins
|@PIT
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|@SF
|Jordy Nelson
|@DEN
|Kelvin Benjamin
|LAC
|Bruce Ellington
|@TEN
|Pierre Garcon
|DET
|Chris Godwin
|PHI
|Allen Hurns
|NYG
|DeSean Jackson
|PHI
|T.Y. Hilton
|@WAS
|Jamison Crowder
|IND
|Dante Pettis
|DET
|Phillip Dorsett
|@JAC
|Keelan Cole
|NE
|Dede Westbrook
|NE
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Torrey Smith
|@ATL
|Christian Kirk
|@LAR
|Anthony Miller
|SEA
|Jaron Brown
|@CHI
|Terrance Williams
|NYG
|Deonte Thompson
|NYG
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|@JAC
|Donte Moncrief
|NE
|Rashard Higgins
|@NO
|Calvin Ridley
|CAR
|Will Fuller V
|@TEN
|Marquise Goodwin
|DET
|John Ross
|BAL
|Tyler Boyd
|BAL
|Robert Woods
|ARI
|Michael Gallup
|NYG
|Jakeem Grant
|@NYJ
|Jeremy Kerley
|LAC
|Courtland Sutton
|OAK
|Terrelle Pryor Sr.
|MIA
|Rishard Matthews
|HOU
|Jarius Wright
|@ATL
