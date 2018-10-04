Start bench list: Week 5
Key: Late Week Upgrade / Downgrade
QUARTERBACKS
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Ben Roethlisberger
|ATL
|Matt Ryan
|@PIT
|Jared Goff
|@SEA
|GREAT STARTS
|Matthew Stafford
|GB
|Joe Flacco
|@CLE
|Deshaun Watson
|DAL
|Andy Dalton
|MIA
|SOLID STARTERS
|Aaron Rodgers
|@DET
|Derek Carr
|@LAC
|Carson Wentz
|MIN
|Patrick Mahomes
|JAC
|Drew Brees
|WAS
|Tom Brady
|IND
|Blake Bortles
|@KC
|Philip Rivers
|OAK
|Kirk Cousins
|@PHI
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|Marcus Mariota
|@BUF
|Alex Smith
|@NO
|Russell Wilson
|LAR
|Cam Newton
|NYG
|Andrew Luck
|@NE
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Baker Mayfield
|BAL
|Dak Prescott
|@HOU
|Case Keenum
|@NYJ
|Josh Rosen
|@SF
|C.J. Beathard
|ARI
|Josh Allen
|TEN
|Sam Darnold
|DEN
|Ryan Tannehill
|@CIN
|Eli Manning
|@CAR
TIGHT ENDS
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Zach Ertz
|MIN
|GREAT STARTS
|Jimmy Graham
|@DET
|Eric Ebron
|@NE
|SOLID STARTERS
|Jordan Reed
|@NO
|Vance McDonald
|ATL
|Kyle Rudolph
|@PHI
|Jared Cook
|@LAC
|Travis Kelce
|JAC
|Rob Gronkowski
|IND
|George Kittle
|ARI
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|@KC
|Austin Hooper
|@PIT
|Tyler Kroft
|MIA
|David Njoku
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|@CLE
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|@SF
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Antonio Gates
|OAK
|Charles Clay
|TEN
|Benjamin Watson
|WAS
|Jonnu Smith
|@BUF
|Jeff Heuerman
|@NYJ
|Nick Vannett
|LAR
|Blake Jarwin
|@HOU
|Geoff Swaim
|@HOU
|Maxx Williams
|@CLE
RUNNING BACKS
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Melvin Gordon
|OAK
|Todd Gurley II
|@SEA
|Christian McCaffrey
|NYG
|GREAT STARTS
|Sony Michel
|IND
|T.J. Yeldon
|@KC
|James White
|IND
|Alvin Kamara
|WAS
|Chris Thompson
|@NO
|Ezekiel Elliott
|@HOU
|SOLID STARTERS
|Marshawn Lynch
|@LAC
|Alex Collins
|@CLE
|Royce Freeman
|@NYJ
|Nyheim Hines
|@NE
|Adrian Peterson
|@NO
|James Conner
|ATL
|Austin Ekeler
|OAK
|Javorius Allen
|@CLE
|Mark Ingram
|WAS
|David Johnson
|@SF
|Giovani Bernard
|MIA
|Kerryon Johnson
|GB
|Matt Breida
|ARI
|Kareem Hunt
|JAC
|Saquon Barkley
|@CAR
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|LeSean McCoy
|TEN
|Lamar Miller
|DAL
|Phillip Lindsay
|@NYJ
|Aaron Jones
|@DET
|Devonta Freeman
|@PIT
|Dion Lewis
|@BUF
|Tevin Coleman
|@PIT
|Derrick Henry
|@BUF
|Frank Gore
|@CIN
|Carlos Hyde
|BAL
|Isaiah Crowell
|DEN
|Bilal Powell
|DEN
|Jay Ajayi
|MIN
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Wendell Smallwood
|MIN
|Dalvin Cook
|@PHI
|Jalen Richard
|@LAC
|Alfred Morris
|ARI
|Jamaal Williams
|@DET
|Marlon Mack
|@NE
|Kenyan Drake
|@CIN
|Chris Ivory
|TEN
|Jordan Wilkins
|@NE
|Nick Chubb
|BAL
|LeGarrette Blount
|GB
|Mike Davis
|LAR
|Joe Mixon
|MIA
|Corey Clement
|MIN
|Darren Sproles
|MIN
|Ty Montgomery
|@DET
|Chris Carson
|LAR
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|BAL
TEAM DEFENSES
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Tennessee Titans
|@BUF
|Carolina Panthers
|NYG
|GREAT STARTS
|Baltimore Ravens
|@CLE
|SOLID STARTERS
|Houston Texans
|DAL
|Los Angeles Chargers
|OAK
|Philadelphia Eagles
|MIN
|Los Angeles Rams
|@SEA
|New England Patriots
|IND
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|Buffalo Bills
|TEN
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@KC
|Green Bay Packers
|@DET
|New York Jets
|DEN
|Denver Broncos
|@NYJ
|Detroit Lions
|GB
|Arizona Cardinals
|@SF
|Cincinnati Bengals
|MIA
|Minnesota Vikings
|@PHI
|San Francisco 49ers
|ARI
|Dallas Cowboys
|@HOU
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Washington Redskins
|@NO
|Seattle Seahawks
|LAR
|New York Giants
|@CAR
|Oakland Raiders
|@LAC
|Indianapolis Colts
|@NE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|JAC
|Cleveland Browns
|BAL
|Miami Dolphins
|@CIN
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|ATL
|Atlanta Falcons
|@PIT
|New Orleans Saints
|WAS
WIDE RECEIVERS
|Player
|Opp
|BEST BETS
|Antonio Brown
|ATL
|Adam Thielen
|@PHI
|GREAT STARTS
|Stefon Diggs
|@PHI
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|ATL
|DeAndre Hopkins
|DAL
|Kenny Golladay
|GB
|Brandin Cooks
|@SEA
|John Brown
|@CLE
|Will Fuller V
|DAL
|Golden Tate
|GB
|Julio Jones
|@PIT
|SOLID STARTERS
|Cooper Kupp
|@SEA
|A.J. Green
|MIA
|Alshon Jeffery
|MIN
|Amari Cooper
|@LAC
|Tyler Boyd
|MIA
|Davante Adams
|@DET
|Michael Thomas
|WAS
|Ryan Grant
|@NE
|Tyreek Hill
|JAC
|Devin Funchess
|NYG
|Odell Beckham Jr
|@CAR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|@NYJ
|Dede Westbrook
|@KC
|Julian Edelman
|IND
|Robert Woods
|@SEA
|Josh Gordon
|IND
|Tyler Lockett
|LAR
|Keenan Allen
|OAK
|Michael Crabtree
|@CLE
|Mike Williams
|OAK
|Calvin Ridley
|@PIT
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|GB
|Jarvis Landry
|BAL
|Donte Moncrief
|@KC
|FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS
|Larry Fitzgerald
|@SF
|Nelson Agholor
|MIN
|Jordy Nelson
|@LAC
|Keelan Cole
|@KC
|Paul Richardson
|@NO
|Christian Kirk
|@SF
|Kenny Stills
|@CIN
|Chester Rogers
|@NE
|Corey Davis
|@BUF
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|WAS
|Jamison Crowder
|@NO
|Pierre Garcon
|ARI
|Antonio Callaway
|BAL
|Martavis Bryant
|@LAC
|Willie Snead IV
|@CLE
|James Washington
|ATL
|Keke Coutee
|DAL
|Cole Beasley
|@HOU
|Demaryius Thomas
|@NYJ
|Doug Baldwin
|LAR
|Quincy Enunwa
|DEN
|Danny Amendola
|@CIN
|Mohamed Sanu
|@PIT
|Courtland Sutton
|@NYJ
|Sterling Shepard
|@CAR
|Taywan Taylor
|@BUF
|Zach Pascal
|@NE
|SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
|Jordan Matthews
|MIN
|Marquise Goodwin
|ARI
|Rashard Higgins
|BAL
|Michael Gallup
|@HOU
|Torrey Smith
|NYG
|Tyrell Williams
|OAK
|David Moore
|LAR
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|Robby Anderson
|DEN
|Jarius Wright
|NYG
|Kelvin Benjamin
|TEN
|Josh Doctson
|@NO
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|@DET
|Jermaine Kearse
|DEN
|Chris Conley
|JAC
|Randall Cobb
|@DET
|Geronimo Allison
|@DET
|Sammy Watkins
|JAC
|DeVante Parker
|@CIN
|J'Mon Moore
|@DET
|Zay Jones
|TEN
|Jaron Brown
|LAR
