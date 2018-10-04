Start bench list: Week 5

Player analysis and projections can be found in our Start Bench Tool customized to your myHuddle league scoring and rosters.

Key: Late Week Upgrade / Downgrade

QUARTERBACKS Player Opp BEST BETS Ben Roethlisberger ATL Matt Ryan @PIT Jared Goff @SEA GREAT STARTS Matthew Stafford GB Joe Flacco @CLE Deshaun Watson DAL Andy Dalton MIA SOLID STARTERS Aaron Rodgers @DET Derek Carr @LAC Carson Wentz MIN Patrick Mahomes JAC Drew Brees WAS Tom Brady IND Blake Bortles @KC Philip Rivers OAK Kirk Cousins @PHI FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Marcus Mariota @BUF Alex Smith @NO Russell Wilson LAR Cam Newton NYG Andrew Luck @NE SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Baker Mayfield BAL Dak Prescott @HOU Case Keenum @NYJ Josh Rosen @SF C.J. Beathard ARI Josh Allen TEN Sam Darnold DEN Ryan Tannehill @CIN Eli Manning @CAR TIGHT ENDS Player Opp BEST BETS Zach Ertz MIN GREAT STARTS Jimmy Graham @DET Eric Ebron @NE SOLID STARTERS Jordan Reed @NO Vance McDonald ATL Kyle Rudolph @PHI Jared Cook @LAC Travis Kelce JAC Rob Gronkowski IND George Kittle ARI FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Austin Seferian-Jenkins @KC Austin Hooper @PIT Tyler Kroft MIA David Njoku BAL Mark Andrews @CLE Ricky Seals-Jones @SF SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Antonio Gates OAK Charles Clay TEN Benjamin Watson WAS Jonnu Smith @BUF Jeff Heuerman @NYJ Nick Vannett LAR Blake Jarwin @HOU Geoff Swaim @HOU Maxx Williams @CLE RUNNING BACKS Player Opp BEST BETS Melvin Gordon OAK Todd Gurley II @SEA Christian McCaffrey NYG GREAT STARTS Sony Michel IND T.J. Yeldon @KC James White IND Alvin Kamara WAS Chris Thompson @NO Ezekiel Elliott @HOU SOLID STARTERS Marshawn Lynch @LAC Alex Collins @CLE Royce Freeman @NYJ Nyheim Hines @NE Adrian Peterson @NO James Conner ATL Austin Ekeler OAK Javorius Allen @CLE Mark Ingram WAS David Johnson @SF Giovani Bernard MIA Kerryon Johnson GB Matt Breida ARI Kareem Hunt JAC Saquon Barkley @CAR FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS LeSean McCoy TEN Lamar Miller DAL Phillip Lindsay @NYJ Aaron Jones @DET Devonta Freeman @PIT Dion Lewis @BUF Tevin Coleman @PIT Derrick Henry @BUF Frank Gore @CIN Carlos Hyde BAL Isaiah Crowell DEN Bilal Powell DEN Jay Ajayi MIN SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Wendell Smallwood MIN Dalvin Cook @PHI Jalen Richard @LAC Alfred Morris ARI Jamaal Williams @DET Marlon Mack @NE Kenyan Drake @CIN Chris Ivory TEN Jordan Wilkins @NE Nick Chubb BAL LeGarrette Blount GB Mike Davis LAR Joe Mixon MIA Corey Clement MIN Darren Sproles MIN Ty Montgomery @DET Chris Carson LAR Duke Johnson Jr. BAL TEAM DEFENSES Player Opp BEST BETS Tennessee Titans @BUF Carolina Panthers NYG GREAT STARTS Baltimore Ravens @CLE SOLID STARTERS Houston Texans DAL Los Angeles Chargers OAK Philadelphia Eagles MIN Los Angeles Rams @SEA New England Patriots IND FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Buffalo Bills TEN Jacksonville Jaguars @KC Green Bay Packers @DET New York Jets DEN Denver Broncos @NYJ Detroit Lions GB Arizona Cardinals @SF Cincinnati Bengals MIA Minnesota Vikings @PHI San Francisco 49ers ARI Dallas Cowboys @HOU SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Washington Redskins @NO Seattle Seahawks LAR New York Giants @CAR Oakland Raiders @LAC Indianapolis Colts @NE Kansas City Chiefs JAC Cleveland Browns BAL Miami Dolphins @CIN Pittsburgh Steelers ATL Atlanta Falcons @PIT New Orleans Saints WAS WIDE RECEIVERS Player Opp BEST BETS Antonio Brown ATL Adam Thielen @PHI GREAT STARTS Stefon Diggs @PHI JuJu Smith-Schuster ATL DeAndre Hopkins DAL Kenny Golladay GB Brandin Cooks @SEA John Brown @CLE Will Fuller V DAL Golden Tate GB Julio Jones @PIT SOLID STARTERS Cooper Kupp @SEA A.J. Green MIA Alshon Jeffery MIN Amari Cooper @LAC Tyler Boyd MIA Davante Adams @DET Michael Thomas WAS Ryan Grant @NE Tyreek Hill JAC Devin Funchess NYG Odell Beckham Jr @CAR Emmanuel Sanders @NYJ Dede Westbrook @KC Julian Edelman IND Robert Woods @SEA Josh Gordon IND Tyler Lockett LAR Keenan Allen OAK Michael Crabtree @CLE Mike Williams OAK Calvin Ridley @PIT Marvin Jones Jr. GB Jarvis Landry BAL Donte Moncrief @KC FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Larry Fitzgerald @SF Nelson Agholor MIN Jordy Nelson @LAC Keelan Cole @KC Paul Richardson @NO Christian Kirk @SF Kenny Stills @CIN Chester Rogers @NE Corey Davis @BUF Ted Ginn Jr. WAS Jamison Crowder @NO Pierre Garcon ARI Antonio Callaway BAL Martavis Bryant @LAC Willie Snead IV @CLE James Washington ATL Keke Coutee DAL Cole Beasley @HOU Demaryius Thomas @NYJ Doug Baldwin LAR Quincy Enunwa DEN Danny Amendola @CIN Mohamed Sanu @PIT Courtland Sutton @NYJ Sterling Shepard @CAR Taywan Taylor @BUF Zach Pascal @NE SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM Jordan Matthews MIN Marquise Goodwin ARI Rashard Higgins BAL Michael Gallup @HOU Torrey Smith NYG Tyrell Williams OAK David Moore LAR Kendrick Bourne ARI Robby Anderson DEN Jarius Wright NYG Kelvin Benjamin TEN Josh Doctson @NO Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DET Jermaine Kearse DEN Chris Conley JAC Randall Cobb @DET Geronimo Allison @DET Sammy Watkins JAC DeVante Parker @CIN J'Mon Moore @DET Zay Jones TEN Jaron Brown LAR