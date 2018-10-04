USA Today Sports

Start bench list: Week 5

Key: Late Week Upgrade / Downgrade

QUARTERBACKS

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Ben Roethlisberger ATL
Matt Ryan @PIT
Jared Goff @SEA
GREAT STARTS  
Matthew Stafford GB
Joe Flacco @CLE
Deshaun Watson DAL
Andy Dalton MIA
SOLID STARTERS  
Aaron Rodgers @DET
Derek Carr @LAC
Carson Wentz MIN
Patrick Mahomes JAC
Drew Brees WAS
Tom Brady IND
Blake Bortles @KC
Philip Rivers OAK
Kirk Cousins @PHI
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
Marcus Mariota @BUF
Alex Smith @NO
Russell Wilson LAR
Cam Newton NYG
Andrew Luck @NE
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Baker Mayfield BAL
Dak Prescott @HOU
Case Keenum @NYJ
Josh Rosen @SF
C.J. Beathard ARI
Josh Allen TEN
Sam Darnold DEN
Ryan Tannehill @CIN
Eli Manning @CAR

TIGHT ENDS

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Zach Ertz MIN
GREAT STARTS  
Jimmy Graham @DET
Eric Ebron @NE
SOLID STARTERS  
Jordan Reed @NO
Vance McDonald ATL
Kyle Rudolph @PHI
Jared Cook @LAC
Travis Kelce JAC
Rob Gronkowski IND
George Kittle ARI
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
Austin Seferian-Jenkins @KC
Austin Hooper @PIT
Tyler Kroft MIA
David Njoku BAL
Mark Andrews @CLE
Ricky Seals-Jones @SF
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Antonio Gates OAK
Charles Clay TEN
Benjamin Watson WAS
Jonnu Smith @BUF
Jeff Heuerman @NYJ
Nick Vannett LAR
Blake Jarwin @HOU
Geoff Swaim @HOU
Maxx Williams @CLE

RUNNING BACKS

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Melvin Gordon OAK
Todd Gurley II @SEA
Christian McCaffrey NYG
GREAT STARTS  
Sony Michel IND
T.J. Yeldon @KC
James White IND
Alvin Kamara WAS
Chris Thompson @NO
Ezekiel Elliott @HOU
SOLID STARTERS  
Marshawn Lynch @LAC
Alex Collins @CLE
Royce Freeman @NYJ
Nyheim Hines @NE
Adrian Peterson @NO
James Conner ATL
Austin Ekeler OAK
Javorius Allen @CLE
Mark Ingram WAS
David Johnson @SF
Giovani Bernard MIA
Kerryon Johnson GB
Matt Breida ARI
Kareem Hunt JAC
Saquon Barkley @CAR
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
LeSean McCoy TEN
Lamar Miller DAL
Phillip Lindsay @NYJ
Aaron Jones @DET
Devonta Freeman @PIT
Dion Lewis @BUF
Tevin Coleman @PIT
Derrick Henry @BUF
Frank Gore @CIN
Carlos Hyde BAL
Isaiah Crowell DEN
Bilal Powell DEN
Jay Ajayi MIN
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Wendell Smallwood MIN
Dalvin Cook @PHI
Jalen Richard @LAC
Alfred Morris ARI
Jamaal Williams @DET
Marlon Mack @NE
Kenyan Drake @CIN
Chris Ivory TEN
Jordan Wilkins @NE
Nick Chubb BAL
LeGarrette Blount GB
Mike Davis LAR
Joe Mixon MIA
Corey Clement MIN
Darren Sproles MIN
Ty Montgomery @DET
Chris Carson LAR
Duke Johnson Jr. BAL

TEAM DEFENSES

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Tennessee Titans @BUF
Carolina Panthers NYG
GREAT STARTS  
Baltimore Ravens @CLE
SOLID STARTERS  
Houston Texans DAL
Los Angeles Chargers OAK
Philadelphia Eagles MIN
Los Angeles Rams @SEA
New England Patriots IND
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
Buffalo Bills TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars @KC
Green Bay Packers @DET
New York Jets DEN
Denver Broncos @NYJ
Detroit Lions GB
Arizona Cardinals @SF
Cincinnati Bengals MIA
Minnesota Vikings @PHI
San Francisco 49ers ARI
Dallas Cowboys @HOU
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Washington Redskins @NO
Seattle Seahawks LAR
New York Giants @CAR
Oakland Raiders @LAC
Indianapolis Colts @NE
Kansas City Chiefs JAC
Cleveland Browns BAL
Miami Dolphins @CIN
Pittsburgh Steelers ATL
Atlanta Falcons @PIT
New Orleans Saints WAS

WIDE RECEIVERS

Player Opp
BEST BETS  
Antonio Brown ATL
Adam Thielen @PHI
GREAT STARTS  
Stefon Diggs @PHI
JuJu Smith-Schuster ATL
DeAndre Hopkins DAL
Kenny Golladay GB
Brandin Cooks @SEA
John Brown @CLE
Will Fuller V DAL
Golden Tate GB
Julio Jones @PIT
SOLID STARTERS  
Cooper Kupp @SEA
A.J. Green MIA
Alshon Jeffery MIN
Amari Cooper @LAC
Tyler Boyd MIA
Davante Adams @DET
Michael Thomas WAS
Ryan Grant @NE
Tyreek Hill JAC
Devin Funchess NYG
Odell Beckham Jr @CAR
Emmanuel Sanders @NYJ
Dede Westbrook @KC
Julian Edelman IND
Robert Woods @SEA
Josh Gordon IND
Tyler Lockett LAR
Keenan Allen OAK
Michael Crabtree @CLE
Mike Williams OAK
Calvin Ridley @PIT
Marvin Jones Jr. GB
Jarvis Landry BAL
Donte Moncrief @KC
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS  
Larry Fitzgerald @SF
Nelson Agholor MIN
Jordy Nelson @LAC
Keelan Cole @KC
Paul Richardson @NO
Christian Kirk @SF
Kenny Stills @CIN
Chester Rogers @NE
Corey Davis @BUF
Ted Ginn Jr. WAS
Jamison Crowder @NO
Pierre Garcon ARI
Antonio Callaway BAL
Martavis Bryant @LAC
Willie Snead IV @CLE
James Washington ATL
Keke Coutee DAL
Cole Beasley @HOU
Demaryius Thomas @NYJ
Doug Baldwin LAR
Quincy Enunwa DEN
Danny Amendola @CIN
Mohamed Sanu @PIT
Courtland Sutton @NYJ
Sterling Shepard @CAR
Taywan Taylor @BUF
Zach Pascal @NE
SIT 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM  
Jordan Matthews MIN
Marquise Goodwin ARI
Rashard Higgins BAL
Michael Gallup @HOU
Torrey Smith NYG
Tyrell Williams OAK
David Moore LAR
Kendrick Bourne ARI
Robby Anderson DEN
Jarius Wright NYG
Kelvin Benjamin TEN
Josh Doctson @NO
Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DET
Jermaine Kearse DEN
Chris Conley JAC
Randall Cobb @DET
Geronimo Allison @DET
Sammy Watkins JAC
DeVante Parker @CIN
J'Mon Moore @DET
Zay Jones TEN
Jaron Brown LAR

